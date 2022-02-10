'Bright star': 23-year-old fatally shot in Brown Deer remembered at balloon release, vigil

MILWAUKEE — The life of Arieuna Reed, 23, was remembered with a vigil and balloon release at her former high school Wednesday evening.

Dozens of people gathered at Marshall High School in Milwaukee to remember the mother who was shot and killed over the weekend.

Family members say Reed was killed by her ex-boyfriend when she went to his Brown Deer apartment to drop off their 2-year-old son. An innocent bystander who tried to help Reed was also killed. Police identified him as 31-year-old Michael Anderson.

The suspect, Larval Huddleston shot the two before turning the gun on himself.

Reed was described as a young woman who was a “bright star” by those who remembered her at the vigil.

"My heart is so broken I am so lost. A beautiful soul gone," Reed's aunt Charisse Reed said. "Never seen a frown on her face, always smiling. I always called her light bright.”

The family is also thanking the man who intervened and lost his life. Reed's uncle said of Michael Anderson

“He was a hero, just put it that way," Reed's uncle, Guy Alicea-Reed, said of Anderson. "The guy was a hero and we would love to reach out to his family and let his family know that we appreciate what he tried to do."

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with Reed’s funeral services and to help support her 2-year-old son who is now being cared for by his grandparents.

