Bridge Project helps Milwaukee mothers break poverty cycle

MILWAUKEE — A year ago, Alexas Anderson found herself unemployed, a single mother of two, expecting her third child when she learned of the Bridge Project. She applied, though a little skeptical.

"Free money for the baby, unconditional! That seems a little strange when you've never had help," Anderson said.

The Zilber Family Foundation provides an unconditional cash program for expecting mothers with just a few requirements.

"Part of the eligibility criteria for applicants is that you're 23 weeks pregnant or less, and that really is so that we can deliver a prenatal stipend for bigger ticket items like a crib, a car seat," said Lianna Bishop, executive director of the Zilber Family Foundation.

The program, which first started in New York, seeks to eliminate childhood poverty by offering mothers nearly $20,000 over three years.

Pilot program helps new mothers

"We know that this group of moms' average income is about $8,000. And so it's really jaw-dropping in terms of impact — the impact that this type of program and this assistance can provide," Bishop said.

The initial stipend helped Anderson prepare for little Cozneice's arrival.

"It gave me huge relief. I was able to go and get my daughter's car seat, outfits, clothes, diapers, whatever it was that she needed at that moment," she said.

Anderson admits the money and wraparound services have done more than provide the basics — they've also helped her become financially stable. She now has the ability to maintain a rainy-day fund.

"I was able to provide for my children before the help from them, but only had enough," she said. "It's been a huge blessing."

Anderson proudly shared that she is no longer unemployed.

"With the Bridge Project's help, I am an emergency dispatcher now," Anderson said.

The Bridge Project has afforded Anderson not only a career but also benefits she has never had with previous employers.

It's success stories like Anderson's that the Zilber Family Foundation believes provide a good return on its investment.

"We know the need is here, and we're invested in continuing to understand how programs like unconditional cash can be successful in Milwaukee," Bishop said.

The program is currently funding 122 mothers across six Milwaukee ZIP codes, with priority given to the Lindsay Heights, Clarke Square and Layton Boulevard West neighborhoods.

