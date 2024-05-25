Brewers traded Thyago Vieira to the Orioles Saturday

CHICAGO (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers traded reliever Thyago Vieira to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

Baltimore got Vieira and minor league pitcher Aneuris Rodriguez from Milwaukee for minor league right-hander Garrett Stallings.

Vieira, 31, had no record and a 5.64 ERA in 16 appearances with Milwaukee this season before he was designated for assignment on Monday. The right-hander is 2-2 with two saves and a 6.18 ERA in 41 career big league appearances, also playing for Seattle and the Chicago White Sox.

Stallings, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2019 amateur draft. He went 0-1 with a 5.67 ERA in 11 games, four starts, for Triple-A Norfolk this season.

