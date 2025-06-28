Brewers team up with Salvation Army to provide meals for children

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers and Salvation Army have joined forces to combat food insecurity among local children during the summer months.

The partnership will provide meals to approximately 1,500 kids through a 10-week program designed to address hunger when school is not in session.

"Approximately 1,500 kids will receive meals through this 10-week program, which aims to address food insecurity during the summer months," Rick Schlesinger, President of Business Operations for the Brewers, said. "The Brewers have partnered with the Salvation Army for many years."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Brewers manager Pat Murphy participated in the effort, joining an assembly line to prepare lunches for children.

"When kids get out of school, that's when hunger kicks in," Johnson said. "That's when kids don't have access to good, nutritious meals. They get lunch in some cases, they get dinner after school during the summertime."

Murphy emphasized the importance of community service while participating in the event.

"I'll tell you there's nothing more important to do than to give back," Murphy said. "It just makes things a little better."

