Brewers rally to beat the Yankees 8-2

NEW YORK (AP) — William Contreras hit a go-ahead single in a three-run seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers overcame rookie Jasson Domínguez’s fourth homer to drop the New York Yankees back below .500 with an 8-2 victory on Friday night.

Milwaukee opened a three-game NL Central lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs.

Playing a week after his major league debut, Domínguez put the Yankees ahead 2-0 with a two-run homer in the third off Colin Rea. The 20-year-old became the youngest player since at least 1901 to homer four times in his first seven games.

Willy Adames hit a tying, two-run homer in the fourth off Luis Severino, who left an inning later with an injured left side.

Andruw Monasterio doubled against Jhony Brito (6-7) leading off the eighth, Contreras singled off Jonathan Loáisiga for a 3-2 lead and Carlos Santana added an RBI single.

“Put the ball in play, that was my whole mentality that at-bat to try and put the ball in play and try to get the run to get ahead, that’s all I was trying to do,” Contreras said through a translator.

Contreras fouled off two straight sinkers before lining a 2-2 changeup past New York’s drawn-in infield. The catcher got his clutch hit two days striking out on a 97 mph full-count fastball that appeared a little outside against Pittsburgh closer David Bednar to end a 5-4 loss,

“I thought William’s at-bat against Loáisiga, that’s a tough at-bat against a right-hander,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “To hang on there on that at-bat and to put a pitch in play, to me was the at-bat of the game.”

Monasterio added a two-run double off Greg Weissert in a three-run eighth that included another Santana run-scoring single.

Milwaukee had nine of its 16 hits in the seventh and eighth innings. Before the game, several Brewers players watched the Cubs’ 1-0 loss to Arizona on clubhouse televisions.

“We have good innings like that, hit after hit,” Contreras said through a translator.

