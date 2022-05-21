Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Brewers players thank health care providers who assisted Waukesha parade victims

aurora.jfif
Aurora Health Care
Brewers players visited Aurora Medical Center Summit to thank providers who assisted Waukesha parade victims.
aurora.jfif
Posted at 8:48 AM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 09:49:12-04

MILWAUKEE — Employees at Aurora Medical Center Summit had special visitors on Friday, the Milwaukee Brewers!

First baseman Rowdy Tellez, pitcher Brad Boxberger, and Bernie Brewer visited the facility to thank the ICU and trauma team members who assisted the victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.

The visit comes six months after the tragedy that left six people dead and dozens injured.

thank you card.jpg
The Milwaukee Brewers presented Aurora Medical Center Summit staff with a thank you card for their service following the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.

According to Aurora Health Care, the players presented staff with a giant thank you card signed by fans who attended Aurora's health care appreciation night game at American Family Field this week.

Aurora shared photos from the visit on Facebook, saying, "Thank you to the Brewers, Rowdy, Brad, and Bernie for honoring the quick actions of our emergency and trauma teams, and the dedicated care of our ICU."

The company also said its thoughts and prayers are still with all those impacted by the tragedy.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

bee.png

Local News

Watch the MPS Spelling Bee Finals this weekend on TMJ4.com