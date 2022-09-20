Brewers manager Craig Counsell says there should be a 'national age' limit to bring glove to games

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday there should be a "national age limit" of 14 years old to bring a baseball glove to games.

Counsell discussed kids bringing mitts to the games on WTMJ's Wisconsin Morning News.

"I think there should be an age limit, yes," Counsell told WTMJ. "I'm in favor of a national age limit at bringing a glove to the park... I'm going to go with 14."

According to WTMJ, Counsell said if you just turned 15, you should pass the ball to the nearest 14-year-old.

How old is too old to take your glove to the ballpark? @Brewers Manager Craig Counsell answers with @vincevitrano, @erikbilstadWTMJ, & @BryanJDee... pic.twitter.com/WHTnxmKOsj — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) September 20, 2022

Counsell also discussed the Brewers' ball boy who made national headlines after diving for a ball during Monday's game against the New York Mets.

“I always wondered what possesses a ball boy to dive during the game,” Counsell told WTMJ. "I always wondered what they’re thinking at the moment when they say ‘I’m going dive.’ But everybody clapped and cheered so I figured something cool happened.”

When WTMJ's Brian Dee asked Counsell if the Brewers need to be scouting the ball boy, Counsell responded, "That's right, maybe he's got a shot."

You can watch the video of the Brewers ball boy diving on ESPN's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip