Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Brewers manager Craig Counsell says there should be a 'national age' limit to bring glove to games

Counsell also discussed the Brewers' ball boy who made national headlines after diving for a ball during Monday's game.
Craig Counsell's 2016 'Born a Brewer' video resurfaces before NLCS
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Denis Poroy
<p>SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 1: Craig Counsell #30 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks out into the stands before a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on August 1, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)</p>
Craig Counsell's 2016 'Born a Brewer' video resurfaces before NLCS
Posted at 3:24 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 16:24:35-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday there should be a "national age limit" of 14 years old to bring a baseball glove to games.

Counsell discussed kids bringing mitts to the games on WTMJ's Wisconsin Morning News.

"I think there should be an age limit, yes," Counsell told WTMJ. "I'm in favor of a national age limit at bringing a glove to the park... I'm going to go with 14."

According to WTMJ, Counsell said if you just turned 15, you should pass the ball to the nearest 14-year-old.

Counsell also discussed the Brewers' ball boy who made national headlines after diving for a ball during Monday's game against the New York Mets.

“I always wondered what possesses a ball boy to dive during the game,” Counsell told WTMJ. "I always wondered what they’re thinking at the moment when they say ‘I’m going dive.’ But everybody clapped and cheered so I figured something cool happened.”

When WTMJ's Brian Dee asked Counsell if the Brewers need to be scouting the ball boy, Counsell responded, "That's right, maybe he's got a shot."

You can watch the video of the Brewers ball boy diving on ESPN's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

book.jpg

Help us donate books to local children in need