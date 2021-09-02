Watch
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Brewers knock Giants from top spot in NL, win fourth in row

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Chiu/AP
San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, right, prepares to tag out Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias at home during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Buster Posey, Luis Urias
Posted at 11:31 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 12:35:46-04

SAN FRANCISCO — Jace Peterson hit a go-ahead single in the seventh, Lorenzo Cain homered for a second straight game and the Milwaukee Brewers knocked the San Francisco Giants out of the top spot in the National League for the first time in more than three months.

The Giants matched their longest losing streak of the season at four and fell to second in the NL West after a San Francisco-era best 108 days on top since May 30.

The defending World Series champion Dodgers moved ahead in the NL and West division by holding off the Braves at home 4-3.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award