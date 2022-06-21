Brewer's Hills apartment residents frustrated at car break-ins

MILWAUKEE — Monday was a frustrating day for people living in a Brewer’s Hill apartment complex – more than a dozen cars broken into overnight.

Outside the apartments, shattered glass lines the streets.

“They like broke up in here. My hood was popped,” Heidi Husnick said.

Husnick said this is the second time her car was broken into twice in as many weeks in this parking lot. Now, this hard-working server is hitching a ride to work as she works to fix her window again.

“That’s not cool at all. This is my safe space, and I should feel safe there,” said Molly Welter.

Milwaukee Police said at least five break ins were reported after 2:41 a.m. Monday morning and many others had yet to be reported. Tonight, we spotted a police cruiser going through the lot.

“It’s just bogus how people have to consistently buy new windows,” said Theodor Lacey. “I’ve already had a motorcycle stolen from here and my Land Rover was broken into and totaled.”

Lacey says he was one of the night’s dozen victims. Monday, he paid five hundred dollars to fix his window.

He’s frustrated but says he’s doing something about it.

“We’re making a petition to try to get security guard. Or gate to prevent this from happening,” Lacey said.

TMJ4 News reached out to the property’s owners, Carnahan Corporation, about the break-ins. They did not respond to our requests for a comment.

