Brewers fever hits West Allis as superfan goes big for postseason run

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — If the banners, flags and giant Brewers logo outside Trevor Duran’s West Allis home don’t make his allegiance clear, the honking cars probably will.

TMJ4 News Trevor Duran's allegiance to the Brewers is no secret

Duran has transformed his home into a celebration of the Milwaukee Brewers as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in the back to back National League Championship Series.

TMJ4 News Duran has transformed his home into a celebration of the Milwaukee Brewers

And he’s hardly alone.

Brewers flags are lining the Milwaukee riverfront, banners hang in windows across downtown buildings, a massive banner is hanging from City Hall, and you can't forget the newly painted Bob Uecker mural in the heart of the Cream City.

Duran's display features nods to Christian Yelich, the Racing Sausages and even a little rivalry humor.

“We’re bigger Cubs haters than we are Brewers fans,” Duran joked.

For Duran, a few flags weren’t enough. His newest creation required considerably more work: a giant Brewers logo.

Duran said he traced a grid onto plastic, enlarged the logo and cut out a stencil before painting the design.

Trevor Duran Duran said he traced a grid onto plastic, enlarged the logo and cut out a stencil before painting the design.

The effort is getting noticed.

“We’ve had this for a week now and every time someone drives past, they’re honking,” he said.

Duran's Brewers pride has also attracted attention on social media, something he hopes will help spread the excitement beyond his own front yard.

TMJ4 News Trevor Duran's newest creation required considerably more work: a giant Brewers logo.

“I think that’s gonna be a big part of us going all the way, is getting the whole city involved,” he said.

For Duran, this Brewers run feels different.

“The way that baseball’s set up, the Brewers aren’t supposed to be this successful,” he said. “So we just want to come out and inspire a little Brewers fever.”

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