Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Brewers discuss exciting improvements to American Family Field

Marti Wronski, the Brewers Chief Operating Officer, joined TMJ4 Today to talk about all the excitement and fun coming to the ball park this season.
Posted at 7:21 AM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 08:21:17-05

There's plenty of fun coming to Brewers games at American Family Field this season.

Brewers Chief Operating Officer Marti Wronski joined TMJ4 Today to at talk about improvements to the ballpark and upcoming theme nights.

Fans can start buying tickets for the season Thursday. Just follow this link.

Watch the full interview above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 2024 480X360.png

Celebrating Black History Month