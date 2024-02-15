Brewers discuss exciting improvements to American Family Field

There's plenty of fun coming to Brewers games at American Family Field this season.

Brewers Chief Operating Officer Marti Wronski joined TMJ4 Today to at talk about improvements to the ballpark and upcoming theme nights.

Fans can start buying tickets for the season Thursday. Just follow this link.

Watch the full interview above.



