Brewers clinch 4th straight playoff berth with win vs Cubs

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong and Luis Urias celebrate after a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 6-4 and clinched a spot in the 2021 Postseason. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 10:39 PM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 23:39:56-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Manny Piña homered twice, Eduardo Escobar and Jace Peterson also connected, and the Milwaukee Brewers clinched their fourth straight postseason berth with a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

The Brewers won for the seventh time in nine games to ensure themselves at least a wild card after San Diego and Cincinnati lost earlier in the day. Milwaukee’s magic number to lock up the NL Central title is three over St. Louis.

NL Cy Young Award contender Corbin Burnes was shaky by his standards in his first start since throwing eight innings in a combined no-hitter a week ago.

