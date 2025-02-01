Brewers catcher William Contreras agrees to $6.1 million deal, avoids arbitration

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras agreed Friday to a one-year contract guaranteeing $6.1 million, avoiding an arbitration hearing.

Contreras gets a $6 million salary this year, and the Brewers have a $12 million option for 2026 with a $100,000 buyout.

A two-time All-Star, Contreras had asked for $6.5 million and had been offered $5.6 million when proposed figures were exchanged.

His deal with the reigning NL Central champions includes a team option for 2026.

Contreras, 27, batted .281 with a .365 on-base percentage, 23 homers and 92 RBIs in 155 games last year and was an All-Star for the second time in three seasons. He hit .289 in 2023 with a .367 on-base percentage, 17 homers and 78 RBIs in 141 games.

The Milwaukee chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America has selected Contreras as the Brewers’ most valuable player in each of the last two seasons. The Brewers acquired him from the Atlanta Braves after a 2022 season.

