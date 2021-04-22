Brewers announce May single-game tickets on sale Friday

The Milwaukee Brewers announced today that single-game tickets for home games played May 11-27 will go on sale Friday, April 23 at 10 a.m.

The Brewers have specifically held single-game tickets in order to give everyone an opportunity to purchase seats despite capacity being limited.

“We continue to see a great excitement from our fans to be back in the American Family Field stands, tailgate and enjoy the entire ballpark atmosphere,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “We have adjusted our seating plan to include more two-person seating pods, which have been in very high demand. We encourage fans to act quickly and secure their seats for these May games.”

You can purchase tickets online here, by phone at 1-800-933-7890, or at the American Family Field Box Office.

