Brewers acquire reliever Hunter Strickland from Angels

MILWAUKEE — Reliever Hunter Strickland is switching teams again as the Milwaukee Brewers attempt to see if he can regain his early-season form.

The Brewers announced they have acquired Strickland from the Los Angeles Angels for cash. This marks the second time this season that the 32-year-old right-hander has changed teams.

The Angels purchased Strickland from the Tampa Bay Rays on May 15 before designating him for assignment Monday.

Strickland had a 1.69 ERA in 13 appearances for Tampa Bay but posted a 9.95 ERA in nine games with the Angels.

He didn’t have a decision for either team.

