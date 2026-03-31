Brewers acquire outfielder Luis Matos from Giants for cash

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired outfielder Luis Matos from the San Francisco Giants for cash.

Milwaukee completed the trade Monday and made room for Matos on the 40-man roster by designating left-handed pitcher Sammy Peralta for assignment.

Matos had been designated for assignment by the Giants last week.

The 24-year-old from Venezuela batted .221 with a .266 on-base percentage, eight homers, 22 RBIs and four steals in 57 games last season. He went 6 of 11 with two homers during the Giants’ three-game series at Milwaukee.

He has a .231 batting average, .281 on-base percentage, 15 homers, 61 RBIs and seven steals in 178 career major league games, all with San Francisco. He played 76 games for the Giants in 2023 and 45 in 2024.

Matos started games at every outfield position for the Giants last season but spent most of his time in right field.

His arrival should give the Brewers some more options while Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn are on the injured list. Chourio is expected to miss two to four weeks with a fractured left hand. Vaughn is out for an estimated four to six weeks with a left hamate fracture.

“I think he’s a guy who can help us from the right-hand side with the loss of Vaughn and Chourio at the moment,” Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said. “It’s a guy we feel can give us some offense from the right side, and he’s really athletic. He’s a former top-100 prospect who our scouts really like.”

Peralta, 27, went 0-1 with a 7.59 ERA in five relief outings with the Los Angeles Angels last season. He has a 2-1 record and 5.12 ERA in 30 career relief appearances with the Chicago White Sox (2023-24) and Angels.

The Brewers had claimed Peralta off waivers from the Angels in October.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error