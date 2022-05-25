Brett Young to perform at Wisconsin State Fair

MILWAUKEE — Brett Young is coming to the Wisconsin State Fair this summer!

The country singer is set to perform at the State Fair Main Stage on Saturday, August 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Adam Sanders will open for young, with his newly released album 'What If I'm Right."

Young has captured the hearts of many with his singles like "Caliville," "In Case You Didn't Know," and "Mercy."

Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, June 2 at 9 a.m. All seating for the performance is reserved, and tickets are $40, $45, and $50 each. According to the state fair, each ticket includes admission to the fair for that day.

Tickets can be purchased here beginning June 2.

