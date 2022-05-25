Watch
Brett Young to perform at Wisconsin State Fair

2021 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals
John Amis/AP
Brett Young arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Posted at 8:28 AM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 09:28:31-04

MILWAUKEE — Brett Young is coming to the Wisconsin State Fair this summer!

The country singer is set to perform at the State Fair Main Stage on Saturday, August 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Adam Sanders will open for young, with his newly released album 'What If I'm Right."

Young has captured the hearts of many with his singles like "Caliville," "In Case You Didn't Know," and "Mercy."

Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, June 2 at 9 a.m. All seating for the performance is reserved, and tickets are $40, $45, and $50 each. According to the state fair, each ticket includes admission to the fair for that day.

Tickets can be purchased here beginning June 2.

