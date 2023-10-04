Brett Favre set to testify in welfare fraud scheme on October 26

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre will be questioned under oath on October 26 in the Mississippi welfare fraud civil lawsuit, according to a court filing by the Mississippi Department of Human Services on Monday. The notice states that Favre’s deposition will begin at 9 am on Thursday, October 26 at Hotel Indigo in Hattiesburg and will continue “day to day until completed.”

In August, the Mississippi Supreme Court said it will not dismiss Favre from a civil lawsuit filed by the state seeking to recoup millions of dollars distributed as part of what the state calls a statewide welfare fraud scheme. Favre’s attorneys have said he didn’t receive any financial benefit from the transfer of money. The former NFL star has not yet been criminally charged in the scheme but is one of more than three dozen people and entities named in the civil suit. Favre’s deposition will be recorded by “stenographic means” and “may be video recorded,” the notice also states.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip