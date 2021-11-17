Watch
Brett Favre misses payment of $228K in welfare case, auditor says

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters in Jackson, Miss. Favre has repaid $600,000 in state welfare money he accepted for speeches where he didn't appear, but the state attorney general could sue Favre if he doesn’t pay interest owed on the amount, the Mississippi auditor said Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Brett Favre
Posted at 6:26 AM, Nov 17, 2021
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi state auditor says retired NFL player Brett Favre has missed a deadline to pay $228,000 in interest on welfare money he received for a public speaking contract he did not fulfill.

Auditor Shad White says Tuesday he's turning the matter over to the state attorney general’s office, a month after sending a demand letter to Favre.

White says the attorney general is in charge of enforcing unmet auditor’s demands. Favre is not facing criminal charges. The leader of the organization that paid him is awaiting trial in one of Mississippi’s largest embezzlement cases.

