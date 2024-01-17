Braving the cold: Enthusiasts kick off ice fishing season on coldest day of year

MILWAUKEE — With the cold temperatures, many small lakes and ponds are starting to freeze over. On the coldest day of the year, ice fishers were out braving the elements all in hopes of catching a big fish.

"It’s just cool that anytime one of these rods goes off, it could be 20, 30, 40 pounds, who knows," said Jake Gabe.

Despite the below-freezing temperatures, Silas Kirk and Jake Gabe said they were out on the ice behind the Summerfest Grounds because this is their first opportunity of the season to ice fish.

"I just love being out here, outside. It’s just nice and peaceful, and there’s world-class fishing right here," said Kirk.

The two have a shanty to keep them warm, but for Sam Kallas, bundling up is the solution.

"Just layering and being safe is the big thing, enough clothes, and enough layers to prepare yourself," he said.

These cold temperatures mean big business for R&R Sporting Goods Fishin' Hole in St Francis.

"Ice fishing is a tremendous sport in the winter, it’s a lot of fun," said Roger Stack, general manager.

The store has been open for more than 50 years and Roger said he anticipates sales to pick up.

"This will help a lot sure, we’ve already been selling ice fishing tackle because people are always getting ready," said Stack.

As more people head out on the ice, Stack recommends certain tools for safety, including a spud bar to check the ice in front of you, ice cleats, ice picks to climb out if you fall through the ice, and an SOS jacket.

"this jacket has flotation in it so if you fall through the ice, it’ll keep you from sinking" said Stack.

He also suggests ice fishing with a buddy and taking extra precautions.

"Especially early in the season or late in the season when ice conditions can be a little bit more iffy," said Stack.

To learn more about where the fish are biting in the Milwaukee area all the R&R Sporting Goods Fishin' Hole Hotline at 414-481-9090 or click here.

