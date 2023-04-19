Brady Street Festival returns July 29

MILWAUKEE — The Brady Street Business Improvement District will be holding a Brady Street Festival this July!

The event is scheduled for July 29 and will celebrate all the Brady neighborhood has to offer.

A news release from the BID says there will be three outdoor stages, an indoor stage, "The Lilipad" from Lilliput Records, a rock climbing wall thanks to Adventure Rock, and Casablanca Pro-Wrestling.

Performance lineups will be released later this summer along with more details on the event.

Brady Street announces Memorial Day weekend bar crawl

By: Julia Marshall

A new Memorial Day weekend event is coming to Milwaukee. The Brady Street Business Improvement District (BID) announced plans for a new event called 'Merica on Brady Street Bar Crawl.

The new annual event is scheduled to take place on May 28 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

According to a news release from the BID, the bar crawl was planned for several reasons.

Organizers hope it will raise awareness for the Dryhootch Foundation, a local veteran's support group. The event is also aimed at enriching small business on Brady Street, help upcoming generations by supporting early education at Cass Street Public School, and producing a documentary on the history of Brady Street.

Tickets for the May event will be $25. Those who purchase a ticket will also receive a branded t-shirt and lanyard, plus drink specials at all participating locations. There will be a free shuttle service as well.

The shuttle service will take people from East Brady to West Brady throughout the duration of the event.

To learn more and to purchase tickets for the event, click here.

Participating locations in the ‘Merica on Brady Street Bar Crawl: Nomad’s World Pub, Club Brady, Hosed on Brady, Roman Coin, Casablanca, Mango’s East Café, UpDown, Malone’s on Brady, JoCats, St. Bibiana, Jack’s American Pub, WurstBar, Pete’s Pub, Nashville North, The Garage, and Concoctions.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip