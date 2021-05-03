Brady Street Festival canceled; Art Walk event will still be held this July: Organizers

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Brady Street Festival has been canceled this summer due to COVID-19, organizers said Monday, adding that the annual Art Walk will still be held in July.

The Brady Street Festival is also usually held in July. It is the most popular event held along the busy shopping and restaurant corridor.

The Brady Street Business Improvement District said in a statement that it is partnering with the owners of Scout Gallery to host this year's Art Walk event. It will be held July 10 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The BID also announced that Sunday Fundays, also in partnership with Scout Gallery, will return this summer. It will be held June 27, July 18, Aug. 15 and Sept. 5 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Art Walk is an event where people can see and interact with local artists as they create art, while businesses and vendors offer specials.

Sunday Fundays will feature artists and artisans selling their work in the North Arlington Place area.

Jeff Redmon, Scout Gallery co-owner, said in the statement:

"Scout Gallery is focused on local art and having fun, so this partnership is a perfect pairing. We love a good market as much as anyone, but we wanted to create something a little different by bringing a local Art Fair to the Brady Street Sunday Fundays. Milwaukee is loaded with talented artists and we are excited to exclusively feature Milwaukee art."

