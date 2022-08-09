Brady Street Art Walk returns August 20

MILWAUKEE — The Brady Street Art Walk returns on August 20, featuring 35 different artists.

The Brady Street Business Improvement District will host the event with Scout Gallery, from noon until 4 p.m.

A total of 35 artists will take to the streets and create their art, all while attendees watch. The artists are between the ages of 20 and 70, according to the Brady Street Business Improvement District.

Attendees will also be able to check out a pop-up shop for Lilliput Records, to celebrate their grand opening and at the corner of Brady and Franklin, there will be a kid's art area.

All aspects of the event are free to the public. For more information, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip