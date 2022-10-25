MILWAUKEE — Brace yourself, your utility bills may grow by double-digits next year.

Starting in January 2023, your rate may go up by 13 percent per household, or about $170 a year for the average homeowner. But for businesses, it is proposed to go up 6 to 7 percent.

Bertha Nance lives in a two-bedroom Milwaukee apartment on her own. She says she could not believe her energy bill last month, "It was $178, and that's just electricity. So I mustered up and paid it all."

She says she would make major lifestyle changes if her bill goes up 13 percent a month starting next year.

"I'm gonna have to decide, 'am I gonna buy extra groceries? Go to the laundromat? Or pay my electrical bill?'"

Tom Content with the Citizens Utility Board says We Energies pulled out the rug from every Wisconsin customer like Bertha.

"We don't think that's fair," he said. "We don't think that residential and small business customers should have to shoulder an extra burden at this time."

Especially since the original request was an 8 percent increase for everyone across the board. We Energies spokesman Brendan Conway says rising costs are the reason for the change.

"We understand it is a difficult time for customers," he said.

Conway also tried to explain this is only the second time in eight years they have asked for an increase. He says in that time, they have invested billions of dollars in strengthening our grid.

"Some of the increases are inevitable, I'll give them that, but it doesn't have to be this high," said Content.

Ultimately, this will be up to the state's Public Service Commission to give the green light for this hike. Content says they are not giving up.

Conway points out that in the big scheme of things, the overall cost to customers is lower than most.

"No matter what, we will be lower than the national average and in line with the midwest average," Conway shared.

He hopes people will weigh in with public comment through Nov. 7. Visit this link to share.

There are also a number of public sessions taking place next month. Visit this link to view the events.

Visit this link to learn more about energy assistance.

