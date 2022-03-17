Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee receives $17M donation for city’s teens and children

MILWAUKEE — Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee (BGCGM) announced Thursday a gift of $17 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The gift is part of a $281 million donations shared with 62 Boys & Girls Clubs across the country and the national organization, Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

BGCGM said it is one of the largest indivbidual donations in the club's 130-year history.

Officials say the gift will allow BGCGM to "deliver its mission to inspire and empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens."

“This is a truly transformative donation for our organization and the teens and kids we serve. We are amazed, grateful, inspired, and humbled to receive this gift,” said BGCGM president and CEO, Kathy Thornton-Bias. “In a time where Milwaukee’s kids are facing so many challenges, MacKenzie Scott’s donation will allow us to accelerate our work and meaningfully implement the strategies we have developed to address the needs of the teens and children we serve. This significant gift will allow all of us at BGCGM to amplify our impact across Milwaukee. We hope that being selected to receive this gift will inspire others to join and support our work and help our kids now when they need us the most.”

There are more than 40 locations in Milwaukee. BGCGM is the largest Boys & Girls Club out of more than 4,700 locations across the country.

"BGCGM provides kids and teens ages 4-18 a unique bridge between home, school, and community and connects these learning environments to inspire youth to become productive, caring, responsible citizens. Kids and teens enjoy safe spaces, caring mentors, impactful programs, nutritious meals, and key resources to help them achieve academic success, make healthy life choices, and reach their full potential," BGCGM said in a statement. "This gift will enable BGCGM to continue its important work at a time when there is such a great need in our community."

