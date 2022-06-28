Boy Scouts from Wisconsin helped injured during train derailment in Missouri

Police say three people are dead and at least 50 others including Boy Scouts from Appleton, Wisconsin are recovering from injuries following a train derailment in Missouri on Monday.

The 16 kids and 8 adults from Appleton are all okay.

A Boy Scouts representative tells WTMJ Radio the scouts helped injured passengers at the scene.

"Scouters started rendering first aid and assistance to other passengers to get them out of the train cars and get them to ambulances," said Scott Armstrong, the Director of National Media Relations for the Boy Scouts of America. "One of our scouts, age 15, went forward to the point of impact and discovered a person in a ditch close to the point of impact. It was later determined this was the driver of the truck that was struck by the train. That scout rendered comfort and aid until the driver passed away on scene."

Authorities say that the dump truck driver was among the three people killed.

The train slid to a stop on its side after hitting the truck at a crossing in a small town called Mendon, Missouri.

Amtrak says this is its Southwest Chief, which was heading from California to Chicago with 250 people on board. Police say the two others killed were on the train.

Now the NTSB has federal investigators headed to the scene to look into what caused this crash.

