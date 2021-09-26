Watch
Boy, 15, in stable condition after he was shot in the head

Milwaukee Police
Posted at 1:54 PM, Sep 26, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating after they say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head.

The boy was shot at 10:37 Sunday morning on the 7800 block of W. Appleton Avenue.

He sustained life-threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stopper at (414) 224-TIPS.

You can use the P3 Tips App if you wish to remain anonymous.

