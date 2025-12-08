Borgwardt, 'missing' Green Lake kayaker, released from jail

Ryan Borgwardt, the Wisconsin man who faked his own death and then fled to Europe, has been released from jail, authorities confirmed Monday.

Borgwardt was freed Tuesday, according to Lori Leahy, the Green Lake County correction administrator. He began his sentence on Sept. 28.

Leahy said Borgwardt had been granted permission for work release and served his sentence in the Outagamie County jail, closer to his place of employment.

Borgwardt faked his death on Aug. 11, 2024, by flipping his kayak in Green Lake before taking an inflatable raft to shore. He then used various means of transportation to travel to Europe and meet a Ukrainian woman.

Borgwardt had been sentenced to 89 days in jail, a symbolic number representing the time he was "missing." He was also required to pay $30,000 for costs related to search efforts.