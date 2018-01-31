Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. closing 42 stores nationwide, 9 in Wisconsin

Store closing sales are scheduled to being on February 1, and run about 10-12 weeks. Associates at each location will be given the opportunity to interview for positions at other stores, the company added.
Here are the nine Wisconsin locations that will be closing:
Younkers - Fox River Mall, Appleton
Boston Store - Heritage Village, Beaver Dam
Elder-Beerman - Eclipse Center, Beloit
Younkers - Forrest Mall, Fond du Lac
Younkers - Lakeshore Edgewater Mall, Manitowoc
Younkers - Pine Tree Mall, Marinette
Boston Store Clearance Center - S. 27th St., Milwaukee