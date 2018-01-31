Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. closing 42 stores nationwide, 9 in Wisconsin

1:14 PM, Jan 31, 2018
2 hours ago

The children's, home, and furniture departments will be eliminated at this location.

Another major retailer has announced store closures. Bon Ton Stores, Inc., the parent company of Boston Store and Younkers said it will close 40 locations next year.

Kust, James
Google

MILWAUKEE -- Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. announced Wednesday that it would close 42 locations around the country, nine of which are in Wisconsin.

The stores "will be closed as part of its previously communicated store rationalization program," a news release from the company says.

Store closing sales are scheduled to being on February 1, and run about 10-12 weeks. Associates at each location will be given the opportunity to interview for positions at other stores, the company added.

Here are the nine Wisconsin locations that will be closing:

  • Younkers - Fox River Mall, Appleton
  • Boston Store - Heritage Village, Beaver Dam
  • Elder-Beerman - Eclipse Center, Beloit
  • Younkers - Forrest Mall, Fond du Lac
  • Younkers - Lakeshore Edgewater Mall, Manitowoc
  • Younkers - Pine Tree Mall, Marinette
  • Boston Store Clearance Center - S. 27th St., Milwaukee
  • Younkers - Mariner Mall, Superior
  • Younkers - Wausau Center Mall, Wausau

Wisconsin-based Kimberly-Clark also announced Wednesday that it would be closing two plants in Neenah.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top