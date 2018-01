WEST VIRGINIA -- Members of Wisconsin's Congressional delegation onboard a train that hit a truck en route to a legislative retreat are not hurt, TODAY'S TMJ4 has learned.

Rep. Glenn Grothman spoke with TODAY'S TMJ4's Charles Benson via phone, telling the reporter he was safe and adding "we knew we hit something."

Rep. Sean Duffy tweeted that he, his wife, and children were all safe as well:

Rachel, the kids, and I are okay but we are awaiting more details and praying for those who were in the truck — Sean Duffy (@RepSeanDuffy) January 31, 2018

House Speaker Paul Ryan is also fine, an aide confirmed to CNN.

Amtrak reported there were no injuries to passengers or crew members, multiple outlets reported. Members said it is their understanding that there is one fatality among the people in the truck with another occupant injured badly, CNN reported.

TODAY'S TMJ4 will continue to update this story as we learn more.