Bomb threat at Children's Wisconsin cleared, investigation into call ongoing

The all-clear was given at Children's Wisconsin after a bomb threat on Friday.

Wawuatosa police were called around 10:30 a.m. for the reported threat.

The campus was put on restricted movement. However, after a search nothing suspicious was found.

Police say the investigation into the origin of the threat will continue in the coming days.

Wauwatosa police provided TMJ4 with the following statement:

"In conjunction with the Security Staff at Children’s Wisconsin, Wauwatosa Police personnel were able to determine that there was no actual threat to patients, staff, and visitors today after a bomb threat was called in this morning. The investigation into the origin of the threat will continue in the coming days. The Wauwatosa Police Department takes these types of threats seriously and understands the impact, emotional and otherwise, that they have on the community. We are committed to doing everything possible to hold the perpetrators accountable."

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip