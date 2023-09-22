Body pulled from Milwaukee River, near MLK and Highland

MILWAUKEE — Authorities pulled the body of a 63-year-old from the Milwaukee River Friday morning, police said.

According to a statement from police, crews recovered the body near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and Highland around 7:45 a.m.

Milwaukee police said the cause of death is under investigation.

MPD's statement:

Milwaukee Police are investigating a death that occurred on Friday, September 22, 2023, at approximately 7:45 a.m., on the 1100 block of N. Martin Luther King Drive. The decedent, a 63-year-old, was recovered from the river. The cause of death is under investigation.



