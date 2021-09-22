Watch
Body of woman found in burnt car at 16th and Cleveland: Medical Examiner

First responders found the body of an unidentified woman inside a burned car at 16th and Cleveland Tuesday evening, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.
Posted at 9:48 PM, Sep 21, 2021
MILWAUKEE — First responders found the body of an unidentified woman inside a burned car at 16th and Cleveland Tuesday evening, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

Photos from the scene of the incident show a car with a sheet draped over the top, as authorities investigated.

Milwaukee police called the vehicle fire suspicious.

Around 8:10 p.m., Milwaukee firefighters responded and extinguished the fire, and found an unconscious person inside the passenger compartment of the vehicle. The Medical Examiner's Office described the victim as female.

Police said the cause of the vehicle fire and the events leading up to it are still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS, or P3 Tips App.

