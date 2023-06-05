Body of teen found in towed, stolen vehicle in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A body of a teen was found in a towed stolen vehicle in Milwaukee on Monday, according to police.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a call for service at the tow lot located at 3811 W. Lincoln Ave. shortly before 11 a.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers found a body on the floor of the rear portion of a severely accident-damaged SUV.

The body found in the vehicle is believed to be a 17-year-old boy. The cause of his death is yet to be determined.

The car was towed to the lot on Thursday, June 1. On that day, around 6 p.m., officers responded to a crash near 91st and Fond du Lac. When police arrived, they found a severely damaged SUV that hit a tree. The vehicle was determined to be stolen.

The driver of the crashed stolen vehicle, a 16-year-old boy, was transported to a local hospital and then arrested. Police then arranged for the damaged stolen vehicle to be towed.

MPD and Milwaukee DPW are investigating how the teen's body was not immediately discovered. This is the second time in the last two years a body was left inside a wrecked car and taken to a tow lot.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

