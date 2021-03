MILWAUKEE — The body of a man in his 20s was discovered in the Milwaukee River in the city's downtown Thursday morning, police say.

The body was recovered from the water near the 600 block of North Plankinton Avenue, which is in the area of the Riverside Theater and Chase Tower.

Police are still looking to identify the person and how he died.

Online records with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office state the man was last seen on the morning of Nov. 24, 2020.

