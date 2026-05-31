Body of Lake Geneva man found after having gone missing in northern Wisconsin when boating on a lake

LAC DU FLAMBEAU — The body of a Lake Geneva man who went missing on Thursday evening was found in a lake in Lac du Flambeau in northern Wisconsin on Saturday, according to the local police department.

45-year-old Kyle Ascheman was vacationing with family on Whitefish Lake and had gone out on Whitefish Lake in a small boat with an outboard motor at around 8 p.m., the evening he went missing.

According to the press release, the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department and Tribal Conservation Law Department responded to the lake after a citizen observed Ascheman's boat traveling in tight circles, unmanned.

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

Out of fear that the operator of the boat may have been ejected, the officers and the 911 caller began to search the lake, hoping to rescue the man.

The Lac du Flambeau officers soon after requested assistance from neighboring law enforcement and EMS agencies. Personnel from throughout northern Wisconsin quickly joined and continued searching until midnight, and resumed searching Friday morning.

Trained Search and Rescue dogs, underwater drones, and aerial drones, as well as highly sensitive sonar equipment, were deployed in the search efforts. According to the press release, the man was not found on Friday, but the search was narrowed in the late evening hours due to the use of specialized equipment operated by the Wisconsin DNR personnel.

Within hours of resuming searches on Saturday morning, the Wisconsin DNR's sophisticated sonar equipment located Ascheman's body at a depth of around 38 feet within the lake.

The Oneida Dive Team was contacted to assist in recovering his body due to the lake bed conditions and poor visibility.

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