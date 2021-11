MILWAUKEE — The body of a 42-year-old Milwaukee man was pulled from the Kinnickinnic River on the city's south side overnight, police say.

Milwaukee police said the body was pulled from the water in the area of South Chase Avenue and South 1st Street around 12:25 a.m.

MPD believes the man fell into the water on his own and that his death is not suspicious at this time.

