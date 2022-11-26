Watch Now
Body found inside a vehicle, death investigation underway in Dodge County

Officials received reports of a person found dead in a vehicle around 10 a.m.
Dodge County Sheriff's Office
TMJ4
Dodge County Sheriff's Office, file image
Dodge County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 2:08 PM, Nov 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-26 15:08:26-05

CHESTER, Wis. — A death investigation is underway in Dodge County after a body was found inside a vehicle Saturday morning.

Officials with the sheriff's office said they received reports of a person found dead in a vehicle near Shamrock Road and Waupun Road around 10 a.m.

When investigators responded to the scene, they found a 2015 Chevy had been traveling north on Shamrock when it left the road and hit a ditch and culvert.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said. The age and identity of the victim were not released.

