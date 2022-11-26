Body found inside a vehicle, death investigation underway in Dodge County

CHESTER, Wis. — A death investigation is underway in Dodge County after a body was found inside a vehicle Saturday morning.

Officials with the sheriff's office said they received reports of a person found dead in a vehicle near Shamrock Road and Waupun Road around 10 a.m.

When investigators responded to the scene, they found a 2015 Chevy had been traveling north on Shamrock when it left the road and hit a ditch and culvert.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said. The age and identity of the victim were not released.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip