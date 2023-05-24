Body-cam video shows Milwaukee County deputy save two men with Narcan after crash

Dramatic body-camera video shows a Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputy saving two men after a crash. The driver and passenger were both unconscious after overdosing on drugs.

It happened Saturday morning on I-41 South near Water Town Plank Road.

A good Samaritan stopped to report the crash and helps point the deputy toward the smashed SUV. Immediately, the deputy recognizes something is very wrong.

"Might be a possible overdose," the deputy could be heard saying in the video. "I'm going to break the window, have someone bring an AED over."

In the video, you can see the driver slumped over behind the wheel.

As the deputy slices through the seatbelt, the driver remained limp.

"Two patients, snoring respirations," the deputy says. "I'll be administering Narcan to the driver."

Inside the SUV, a passenger also appeared to be unconscious.

"Alright, you're going to be okay, come here, there you go."

The driver was the first to receive Narcan. The drug can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.

Once the driver was out, the focus turned to the passenger. The deputy pushed aside deployed airbags to get to him.

"Come on buddy, you gotta work with me, come on."

After the injection, he was also pulled outside.

A short time later, the driver woke up in disbelief.

The video ends as we see the driver being led to the back of a squad car. Sheriff officials say he was arrested and charged after admitting he'd been drinking and then took heroin.

