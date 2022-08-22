Body cam video released in Wauwatosa police shooting of teen during stolen car investigation

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Body camera video was released Monday, providing a first look at an officer-involved shooting that happened in Wauwatosa in April.

The release comes after the Milwaukee County District Attorney ruled the officers were justified in their actions.

The video shows officers shooting a teen after he refused to drop a gun. Police stopped the car the teen was in, thinking it was stolen, but it wasn't.

The car had been reported stolen and then found, but it was never reported to police as found.

TMJ4 previously spoke with Damiso Lee, who said he is the father of the 17-year-old. After learning about what happened, he said he felt anger and panic.

"As long as he's alright. That's one of the answers. They won't tell me nothing," he said. "He's a good kid. He DoorDashes. He's a typical kid."

Lee said the teenager was picking up his brother from his mom's home.

"They were on the phone with him and as soon as they got off the phone with them they heard shots," Lee said.

"I wish the subject involved a quick recovery," Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis previously said. " But let's get down to brass tacks here. Why did a 17-year-old have a gun in their hand? Why does that happen? They're endangering their own lives, endangering the lives of my officers and the community, and this has to stop."

