Body cam footage gives inside look at 100+ animals seized inside Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE — New body cam footage from the Milwaukee Police Department shows officers searching through a home on N. 9th Ave. during an animal cruelty investigation back in December.

More than 100 animals, including dozens of dogs, birds, rodents, and even alligators were found.

When police first arrive at the home, they can be heard saying they received complaints about dogs in the basement of the home.

That's where they head first. Dogs can be heard barking as the officers make their way down the stairs. Once in the basements, they find makeshift kennels and what looks like less than ideal conditions.

Officers can be heard talking about the dire condition of some of the dogs.

"That tan dog is not going to make it. Look at it, that poor one. That tan one in the corner," one officer said.

Another responds, "There's scratches and stuff all over his face."

Dogs were also found in the backyard, in fenced-in kennels. Snow is one the ground and many of the dogs look wet. One officer observes that their kennels are filled with fecal matter.

In total, officials said 27 dogs were rescued from the home.

But it wasn't just dogs the officers ended up finding. As they continued to search the house more and more discoveries were made including goats, chickens, a raccoon, an alligator, spiders, lizards, parrots, an eel and more.

As police are searching the home, officers can be heard saying things like "oh my god," and "oh no."

One officer said, "I ain't never seen this many animals in my life."

The man accused of keeping all of these animals, Larry Mcadoo has been charged with 12 different counts of animal mistreatment including two felony charges of Mistreatment of an animal resulting in death.

The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control says if you find yourself in that kind of position to reach out to them for help. They said that kind of situation isn't healthy for you or the animals.

