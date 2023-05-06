Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Body cam footage gives inside look at 100+ animals seized inside Milwaukee home

New body cam footage from the Milwaukee Police Department shows officers searching through a home on N. 9th Ave. during an animal cruelty investigation back in December
body cam exotic animals
Posted at 10:36 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 23:58:00-04

MILWAUKEE — New body cam footage from the Milwaukee Police Department shows officers searching through a home on N. 9th Ave. during an animal cruelty investigation back in December.

More than 100 animals, including dozens of dogs, birds, rodents, and even alligators were found.

alligator

When police first arrive at the home, they can be heard saying they received complaints about dogs in the basement of the home.

That's where they head first. Dogs can be heard barking as the officers make their way down the stairs. Once in the basements, they find makeshift kennels and what looks like less than ideal conditions.

dog

Officers can be heard talking about the dire condition of some of the dogs.

"That tan dog is not going to make it. Look at it, that poor one. That tan one in the corner," one officer said.

Another responds, "There's scratches and stuff all over his face."

dogs

Dogs were also found in the backyard, in fenced-in kennels. Snow is one the ground and many of the dogs look wet. One officer observes that their kennels are filled with fecal matter.

In total, officials said 27 dogs were rescued from the home.

But it wasn't just dogs the officers ended up finding. As they continued to search the house more and more discoveries were made including goats, chickens, a raccoon, an alligator, spiders, lizards, parrots, an eel and more.

parrot

As police are searching the home, officers can be heard saying things like "oh my god," and "oh no."

One officer said, "I ain't never seen this many animals in my life."

more animals

The man accused of keeping all of these animals, Larry Mcadoo has been charged with 12 different counts of animal mistreatment including two felony charges of Mistreatment of an animal resulting in death.

The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control says if you find yourself in that kind of position to reach out to them for help. They said that kind of situation isn't healthy for you or the animals.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Project DriveSafer 480x360.png

Learn about TMJ4's Project: Drive Safer