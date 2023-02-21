Bobby Portis to play one of the NBA's first Black players in new 'Sweetwater' film

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The "Mayor of Milwaukee" and a star player on the Milwaukee Bucks can now add actor to his list of titles. That's right, Bobby Portis is starring in a new movie.

Portis will be playing Earl Lloyd in the new movie "Sweetwater." Lloyd was one of three men who broke the color barrier in the NBA during the 1950-51 season, according to the Associated Press.

Portis shared the news on his Twitter page last week along with a trailer for the film.

Blessed to play a part in telling this incredible story! Watch the official trailer for SWEETWATER, inspired by @NBA Hall of Famer Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton, the first African American to sign an NBA contract. Only in theaters April 14. #SweetwaterMovie pic.twitter.com/en0fy81o27 — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) February 17, 2023

The film is directed by Martin Guigui and tells the story of Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton, according to IMDB.

Clifton was the first African American contracted to play in the NBA. He joined the New York Knickerbockers on May 24, 1950.

Prior to joining the NBA, however, he was a center and leading scorer of the Harlem Globetrotters. Clifton later became an NBA Hall of Famer.

Everett Osborne plays Clifton and Cary Elwes was cast as Ned Irish, the boss of the Knickerbockers.

The movie will hit theaters on April 14.

