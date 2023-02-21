Watch Now
Bobby Portis to play one of the NBA's first Black players in new 'Sweetwater' film

Portis will be playing Earl Lloyd in the new movie "Sweetwater"
Bobby Portis
Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Bobby Portis
Posted at 10:32 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 11:32:29-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The "Mayor of Milwaukee" and a star player on the Milwaukee Bucks can now add actor to his list of titles. That's right, Bobby Portis is starring in a new movie.

Portis will be playing Earl Lloyd in the new movie "Sweetwater." Lloyd was one of three men who broke the color barrier in the NBA during the 1950-51 season, according to the Associated Press.

Portis shared the news on his Twitter page last week along with a trailer for the film.

The film is directed by Martin Guigui and tells the story of Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton, according to IMDB.

Clifton was the first African American contracted to play in the NBA. He joined the New York Knickerbockers on May 24, 1950.

Prior to joining the NBA, however, he was a center and leading scorer of the Harlem Globetrotters. Clifton later became an NBA Hall of Famer.

Everett Osborne plays Clifton and Cary Elwes was cast as Ned Irish, the boss of the Knickerbockers.

The movie will hit theaters on April 14.

