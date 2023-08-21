Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bob Dylan playing Milwaukee's Riverside Theater on Oct. 11-12

According to an announcement from organizers, Bob Dylan is playing two shows at the Riverside Theater on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12, 2023.
Bob Dylan
Chris Pizzello/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2012 file photo, Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles. Fifty years into his career as a recording artist and a week away from release of an extraordinary new CD, Dylan spent his Tuesday evening where he seems to feel most comfortable  on a stage. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Bob Dylan
Posted at 9:12 AM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 10:12:13-04

MILWAUKEE — Bob Dylan and his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour is coming to Milwaukee.

According to an announcement from organizers, Bob Dylan is playing two shows at the Riverside Theater on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12, 2023.

Tickets go on sale on Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. central time at $59, $79, and $129 via bobdylan.com.

BOB DYLAN:

ROUGH AND ROWDY WAYS TOUR

TWO SHOWS
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

8:00 PM

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

8:00 PM

THE RIVERSIDE THEATER
116 W WISCONSIN AVENUE
MILWAUKEE, WI

TICKETS ON SALE STARTING FRIDAY, AUGUST 25 AT 10:00 AM CT
$59, $79, $129
FOR TICKETS PLEASE VISIT BOBDYLAN.COM

###


It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device