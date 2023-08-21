Bob Dylan playing Milwaukee's Riverside Theater on Oct. 11-12

MILWAUKEE — Bob Dylan and his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour is coming to Milwaukee.

According to an announcement from organizers, Bob Dylan is playing two shows at the Riverside Theater on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12, 2023.

Tickets go on sale on Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. central time at $59, $79, and $129 via bobdylan.com.

BOB DYLAN:



ROUGH AND ROWDY WAYS TOUR



TWO SHOWS

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11



8:00 PM



THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12



8:00 PM



THE RIVERSIDE THEATER

116 W WISCONSIN AVENUE

MILWAUKEE, WI



TICKETS ON SALE STARTING FRIDAY, AUGUST 25 AT 10:00 AM CT

$59, $79, $129

FOR TICKETS PLEASE VISIT BOBDYLAN.COM



###







It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip