Boating crash in Pewaukee hospitalizes two Saturday

VILLAGE OF PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Three boaters were injured in a crash on Pewaukee Lake about midday Saturday and two were taken to the hospital.

The boaters tried to avoid crashing into one another but ended up colliding on the East side of the lake, according to the Village of Pewaukee Police Department.

A 26-year-old driver was treated at the scene and did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Two in the second boat, a 61-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were taken to the hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

No one was ejected from the boats and alcohol was not suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to PPD.

