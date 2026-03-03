Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria temporarily closed

MILWAUKEE — Blue Bat Kitchen and Tequilaria in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward is temporarily closed, pending a re-inspection by the Milwaukee Health Department.

A sign is posted on the restaurant, stating an inspection was done March 2.

No other details about the temporary closure were given.

This is the second establishment in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward to be temporarily closed by the health department in recent weeks.

On Monday, The Wicked Hop and MHD officials confirmed the restaurant's reopening following a temporary closure due to cockroaches being found last week.

TMJ4 is reaching out to the Milwaukee Health Department to learn more details about the inspection done at Blue Bat Kitchen and Tequilaria.

