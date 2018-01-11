A blowout can be the difference between a good and a bad hair day, but many traditional hair salons start a blowout at $90.
Prices for individual blowouts are not yet listed on the website, but in Chicago an individual blowout costs $40. All blowouts include a wash, and for $10 more a scalp massage or a braid. Drybar also offers updos and deep conditioning treatments.
Memberships are $80 and include two blowouts a month, unlimited access to all products all month long, and $5 off any additional blowouts.
Blowouts come in eleven different styles. They are all named after cocktails- Old Fashioned, Straight Up, Manhattan, Cosmo, Mai Tai, Cosmo-Tai, Southern Comfort, Dirty Martini, Uptini and Shirley Temple.
