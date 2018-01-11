MILWAUKEE -- A growing hair salon chain Drybar will open its doors next month in Milwaukee's Third Ward.

The Milwaukee franchise owner says their location on 243 E. Buffalo St. will open on Feb. 2.

Those unfamiliar with the trendy hair salon, the hair chain only focuses on blowouts and only blowouts.

"Drybar is based on the simple concept of focusing on one thing and being the best at it: Blowouts," according to Drybar's website.

The franchise concept was started by Alli Webb who thought she should be able to get a hair blowout and style without the traditional salon prices, according to Drybar's website.

A blowout can be the difference between a good and a bad hair day, but many traditional hair salons start a blowout at $90.

Prices for individual blowouts are not yet listed on the website, but in Chicago an individual blowout costs $40. All blowouts include a wash, and for $10 more a scalp massage or a braid. Drybar also offers updos and deep conditioning treatments.

Memberships are $80 and include two blowouts a month, unlimited access to all products all month long, and $5 off any additional blowouts.

Blowouts come in eleven different styles. They are all named after cocktails- Old Fashioned, Straight Up, Manhattan, Cosmo, Mai Tai, Cosmo-Tai, Southern Comfort, Dirty Martini, Uptini and Shirley Temple.

For more information on the hair salon, visit their website.