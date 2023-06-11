Block party promotes safe, active transportation alternatives in the Amani Neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — Neighbors in the Amani neighborhood gathered Saturday for a transportation focused Active Streets block party.

From food to bike repairs and community resources, the event was all about connecting neighbors while encouraging them to consider active transportation, such a bike riding.

"Streets are for people, so we closed off one block and we've got kids biking and roller skating, their bikes are being fixed up - just having fun," said Marybeth McGinnis, who works for the Wisconsin Bike Federation. She's one of several people who helped to organize the party.

The goal is to help people understand that safe streets can lead to a lot of good amongst neighbors.

"I think it's really important to show that people can actually take control of their streets and use it not just for storing their cars or getting through with their car," said McGinnis.

Dennis Walton has living in the Amani neighborhood his entire life. He saw Saturday's event as a way to send a message to the entire community.

"​​It's really important with all of the negative things that are promoted that people get the chance to see that we are still a community and we are still together and working together and this block party is a symbol of that and represents that," said Walton.

One of his neighbors, Barbara Smith, agrees.

"There are so many negative things that are going on," said Smith. "We need to change that narrative, talk about what's happening great, what's going on right because there are more right things that are going on that's not reported about versus the wrong things."

The event was made possible by an Active Streets grant recently given to the Dominican Center for Women. It's one of three "active streets" in the city right now. It means 26th Street between Locust and Burleigh is closed to through traffic, to allow for a safe place for people to use the street in other ways. A move that Smith hopes will restore confidence in neighbors.

"This is a safe street. These are residents that reside on these blocks, there are children that reside on this block that need to be safe," said Smith.

A fun way to connect neighbors, cut down on reckless driving, and promote a safe summer in Milwaukee.

