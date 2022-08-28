Block Party near 22nd and Center draws community together following quadruple shooting

MILWAUKEE — After a devastating week following a quadruple shooting that broke out near 22nd and Center, locals in the neighborhood gathered together for their annual Block Party.

"If we canceled it, then we have people even further away from each other," said Marilynn Douglas.

The Block Party had been planned prior, but organizers were reconsidering whether or not to host the event given the violence that unfolded Wednesday.

Police believe a gunman opened fire at a family gathering shooting killing one woman and injuring three others. Simultaneously a house fire broke out nearby in the same neighborhood associated with the gunman.

The family has identified the woman that was killed as 82-year-old Shirley Mallory.

A banner with Mallory's picture was hung up at the Block party in remembrance.

"One of the things about the block party is finding strength in each other and this is a time for us to come together even more," said organizer Marilynn Douglas.

Douglas shared that the community near 22nd and Center is close-knit and the victims injured in the shooting were staples in the neighborhood.

"They raised us, our mothers stuck together, we stuck together."

The Block Party took several minutes to pray and release balloons in honor of Marilynn Douglas.

"We have a moment of silence in light of everything that has happened in the midst of the adversary."

Victims that survived the shooting are still recovering from their injuries.

88-year-old Carrie Barnhill, one of the victims that survived, was visiting Milwaukee from Colorado and enjoying time with family on North 22nd Street when the shooting began.

"It was very devastating for everybody, we've had all kinds of emotions, the phones have been ringing nonstop but the strength is within us coming together."

Milwaukee Police have not released the suspect's name, but say they know who the person is.

