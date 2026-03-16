MATC and MPS among closings, delays across Southeastern Wisconsin due to blizzard warning

With blizzard warnings in effect for all of Southeastern Wisconsin through 4 p.m. Monday, around 150 schools and organizations have already announced closings or delays for the morning.

Milwaukee Area Technical College and Milwaukee Public Schools are just some of the many who have canceled classes on Monday.

According to Storm Team 4 meteorologists, the main snow event arrives late Sunday night. Monday is going to be snowy and very windy with blowing snow as well.

Areas near Milwaukee and Waukesha will end up between 3-5". Racine and Kenosha will only have 2-4". Areas northwest of Milwaukee, 6-12", with those highest totals well to the northwest.

For a full list of closings and delays, visit TMJ4's weather page.

To register an organization for the closings page, click here.

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