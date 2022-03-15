Blind dog reunited with family after getting lost, rescued from Green County river

GREEN COUNTY, Wisc. — A blind dog was reunited with his family Monday after getting lost and stuck in the banks of a river in Green County.

According to the Green County Sheriff's Office, "Duke" doesn't live far from the Pecatonica River. He broke his chain and became lost because of his blindness.

Officials say he had a chain attached to him and it was stuck in the trees.

The Department of Natural Resources warden and the Browntown Fire Department were able to rescue Duke from the banks of the river.

Officials say Duke appears to be blind in at least on eye.

The pup was soggy and full of mud, but was cleaned up!

Duke was at the Green County Humane Society until his family was found. He has since returned home.

